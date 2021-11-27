TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives $27.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.11.

Several research analysts have commented on TCRR shares. Mizuho cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of TCRR opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $200.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.15.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 557.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

