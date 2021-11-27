TD Securities Boosts Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$43.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. CIBC lowered shares of Interfor from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$31.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.55. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$19.05 and a 1 year high of C$38.50.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

