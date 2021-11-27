Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Short Interest Up 4,100.0% in November

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of Tefron stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.80. Tefron has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80.

Tefron Ltd. engages in development, design, production, marketing, and sale of seamless products in the field of underwear and sports and leisure clothing, for women and men. It operates through the Brands and Retail segments. The Brands segment operates with products manufactured in the company’s factories and by subcontractors and sold to customers who have brands.

