Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Short Interest Up 4,100.0% in November

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Shares of Tefron stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.80. Tefron has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80.
About Tefron
