Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEF shares. Barclays downgraded Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Get Telefónica alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 23,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEF traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,863. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.76. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.1657 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.