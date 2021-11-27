Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEZNY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of TEZNY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 249,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,560. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

