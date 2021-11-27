Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $266.57 million and approximately $54.62 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00044574 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.70 or 0.00233512 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00088097 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 588,331,992 coins. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

