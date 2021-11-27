The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $240.14

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.14 ($3.14) and traded as low as GBX 195.80 ($2.56). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.68), with a volume of 158,446 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 234.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 240.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The firm has a market cap of £74.07 million and a PE ratio of 9.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

In other news, insider Gilbert Jackson sold 20,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94), for a total transaction of £45,794.25 ($59,830.48).

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

