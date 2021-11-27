The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) & AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Critical Comparison

The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) and AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Coretec Group and AmpliTech Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Coretec Group N/A N/A -$1.85 million ($0.02) -2.28 AmpliTech Group $3.46 million 9.56 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

AmpliTech Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Coretec Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Coretec Group and AmpliTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coretec Group N/A -184.73% -130.50% AmpliTech Group -70.36% -14.67% -13.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Coretec Group and AmpliTech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AmpliTech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

AmpliTech Group has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.09%. Given AmpliTech Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AmpliTech Group is more favorable than The Coretec Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AmpliTech Group beats The Coretec Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc. is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. Its product includes a 3D volumetric display under the CSpace brand. The company was founded on August 11, 1995 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

