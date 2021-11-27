The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Update

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CRCW traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 30,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,098. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. Crypto has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

Crypto Company Profile

The Crypto Co provides consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm engaged in the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

