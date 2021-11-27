The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Update

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CRCW traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 30,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,098. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. Crypto has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $74.00.
Crypto Company Profile
