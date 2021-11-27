The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $142.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.56.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $156.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

