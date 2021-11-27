The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 865,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 174,323 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 4.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $57,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 118,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.70.

Shares of TD stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.54. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $75.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

