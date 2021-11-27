The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 907.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $153.66 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.57 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.40.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

