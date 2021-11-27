The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,439.90

Shares of The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,439.90 ($18.81) and traded as high as GBX 1,490 ($19.47). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,490 ($19.47), with a volume of 7,135 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VTC shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,736.67 ($22.69).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,494.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,440.88. The company has a market capitalization of £681.97 million and a P/E ratio of 44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

