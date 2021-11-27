THEKEY (TKY) Hits Market Cap of $6.16 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and $106,949.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000478 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

