Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Down 95.1% in November

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the October 31st total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,040,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TSOI remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,068,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,443,318. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc engages in the manufacture of surgical and medical devices. It develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease. The company was founded on August 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Elk City, ID.

