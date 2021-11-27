Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 228 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in HCI Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HCI Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,920,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in HCI Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 194,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HCI Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $115.94 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $139.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 187.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist lifted their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

