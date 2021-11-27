Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,854 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $116.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.80. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

