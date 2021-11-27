Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $345,000 Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,980 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.