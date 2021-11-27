Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Univest Financial were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 107,887.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on UVSP. Raymond James increased their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $28.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $837.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $30.95.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.