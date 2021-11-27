Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $675,000 Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,757 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,820,000 after buying an additional 232,601 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 102,521 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 182,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LADR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

NYSE LADR opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70 and a beta of 2.16. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a current ratio of 94.17.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 615.43%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

