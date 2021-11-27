Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $387,000 in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,092,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,238,000 after purchasing an additional 334,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Alector by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,323,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,224,000 after acquiring an additional 65,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alector by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,102,000 after buying an additional 28,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alector by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,112,000 after buying an additional 28,444 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alector by 15.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 980,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after buying an additional 131,612 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALEC opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.07. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $2,533,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 455,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,488,000. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

