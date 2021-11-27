Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth about $45,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 317.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,550.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

