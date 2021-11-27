Tiaa Fsb Buys 768 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

NYSE DUK opened at $99.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

