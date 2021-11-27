Tiaa Fsb Sells 9,960 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 30.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.11.

NYSE DE opened at $359.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.15 and its 200-day moving average is $355.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $250.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.