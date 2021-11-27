Tiaa Fsb Sells 9,960 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 30.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.11.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
