Tiaa Fsb Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Shares of GIS opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.