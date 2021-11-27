Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.390-$23.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.29 billion-$17.29 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut shares of Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $131.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.69. Tokyo Electron has a twelve month low of $83.39 and a twelve month high of $138.70.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Earnings History and Estimates for Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.