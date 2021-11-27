Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.390-$23.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.29 billion-$17.29 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut shares of Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $131.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.69. Tokyo Electron has a twelve month low of $83.39 and a twelve month high of $138.70.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

