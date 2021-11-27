Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Topaz Energy to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Topaz Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.00.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

TSE:TPZ opened at C$17.91 on Tuesday. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.42 and a twelve month high of C$19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.95.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$55.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Topaz Energy

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.