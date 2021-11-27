Topline Capital Partners, Lp Sells 99,682 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 99,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $814,401.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

USIO opened at $8.00 on Friday. Usio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $199.79 million, a PE ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Usio in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Usio in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Usio in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Usio by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Usio in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USIO. TheStreet upgraded Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

