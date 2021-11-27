TOWER Market Cap Reaches $30.59 Million (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, TOWER has traded up 78.7% against the dollar. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TOWER has a market capitalization of $30.59 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044807 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00233425 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

