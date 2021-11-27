TowneBank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

TowneBank has raised its dividend payment by 30.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TowneBank has a payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.09.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $170.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. Research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after buying an additional 17,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TowneBank by 24.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TowneBank by 103.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the third quarter worth $228,000. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

