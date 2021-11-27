TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 101,737.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 394.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $47,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,981 shares of company stock valued at $643,600 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.71.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

