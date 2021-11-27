Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,897 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

