Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,900 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $156,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $129.66 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 447.10 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNDM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.22.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $439,602.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $4,923,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,611 shares of company stock worth $20,051,870. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

