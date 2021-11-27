Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,900 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $156,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $129.66 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 447.10 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31.
Several research firms have recently commented on TNDM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.22.
In related news, SVP James Leal sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $439,602.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $4,923,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,611 shares of company stock worth $20,051,870. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.