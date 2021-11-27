Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,144.44.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,412.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,407.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

