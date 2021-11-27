Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,744 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,405,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,552,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,254 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $97.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

