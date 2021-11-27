Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.73.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFX opened at $305.15 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $304.57 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

