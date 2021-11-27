Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Cut to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trigano in a report on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS TGNOF opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. Trigano has a 1 year low of $190.00 and a 1 year high of $215.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.95.

Trigano SA designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company operates through Leisure Vehicles and Leisure Equipment segments. It offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; tents; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

