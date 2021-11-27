TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 491,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 65,521 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 351,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFHY opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99.

