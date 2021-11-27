Truist Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $142.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective trimmed by Truist from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MDT. Argus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.05.

MDT stock opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $110.06 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

