Truist Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $142.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective trimmed by Truist from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MDT. Argus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.05.
MDT stock opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $110.06 and a 1 year high of $135.89.
In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
