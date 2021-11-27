Truist Securities Raises Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $95.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.73.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 170.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 274.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

