Truist Securities Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $130.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective decreased by Truist Securities from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.17.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $85.94 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.99.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.