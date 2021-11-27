TrustVerse Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.82 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $15.82 million and $1.73 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.95 or 0.00234541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00088691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012295 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 646,499,906 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.