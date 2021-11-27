TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTEC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $83.53 on Friday. TTEC has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.64.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $364,188.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,550,501 shares in the company, valued at $722,913,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total value of $1,605,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,591,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,422,437.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,800 shares of company stock worth $8,004,968 in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 891.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,674,000 after buying an additional 328,581 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the second quarter worth approximately $33,698,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $21,224,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in TTEC during the second quarter worth approximately $20,460,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 69.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,804,000 after buying an additional 153,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

