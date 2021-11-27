TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 18% against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $6.40 million and $197,027.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 116,204,975,159 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.