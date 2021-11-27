Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,006 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TPC stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

