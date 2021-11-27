U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Lessened by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,081,763 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 0.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after buying an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $70,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

