UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ribbon Communications worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 42.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 424,888 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 42.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 494,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 5.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 157.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 32,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $832.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

