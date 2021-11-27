UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $571,000 Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.05% of SI-BONE worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 343.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $43,584.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $72,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,768 shares of company stock valued at $427,168. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $670.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

