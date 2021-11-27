UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $546,000 Investment in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 65,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the second quarter worth about $439,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in XL Fleet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in XL Fleet by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 128,766 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in XL Fleet by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 117,347 shares during the last quarter. 16.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE XL opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.89 million, a P/E ratio of 234.12 and a beta of 0.49. XL Fleet Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

XL Fleet Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL).

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.