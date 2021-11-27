UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,492 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 160,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBA. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $775.08 million, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.43%.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.